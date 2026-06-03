Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Padres On June 3

Harper is hitting for a .262 BA, .363 OBP and .519 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. Harper has recorded four steals on six attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Padres.

Walker Buehler makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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