Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Padres On June 2

Harper is hitting for a .261 BA, .361 OBP and .507 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 34 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs. Harper has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Dodgers.

Randy Vasquez (5-3) takes the mound for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.28 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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