FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Padres On June 2

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .261 BA, .361 OBP and .507 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 34 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs. Harper has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Dodgers.

Randy Vasquez (5-3) takes the mound for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.28 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News