Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Orioles On July 31

Harper is hitting for a .252 BA, .357 OBP and .491 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 65 runs. In 459 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs. Harper has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Orioles are sending Brandon Young (8-2) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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