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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Orioles On July 31

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, July 31 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Harper has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .252 BA, .357 OBP and .491 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 65 runs. In 459 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs. Harper has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Orioles are sending Brandon Young (8-2) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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