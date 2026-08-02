Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 2

Harper is hitting for a .254 BA, .359 OBP and .491 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .850, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 468 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Harper has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (7-9) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.

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