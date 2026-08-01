Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Orioles On Aug. 1

Harper is hitting for a .252 BA, .356 OBP and .488 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .845, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 463 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Harper has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 3.98 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

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