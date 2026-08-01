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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Orioles On Aug. 1

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Harper has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .252 BA, .356 OBP and .488 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .845, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 463 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Harper has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 3.98 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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