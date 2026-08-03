Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 3

Harper is hitting for a .255 BA, .360 OBP and .497 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .858, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 67 runs. In 472 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (20th in MLB). Harper has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

The Nationals are sending Andrew Alvarez (2-3) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.