Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Mets On June 20

Harper is hitting for a .248 BA, .360 OBP and .477 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 48 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.