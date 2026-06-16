Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Marlins On June 16

Harper is hitting for a .253 BA, .361 OBP and .490 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 46 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.86 ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

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