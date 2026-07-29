Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Marlins On July 29

Harper is hitting for a .252 BA, .358 OBP and .488 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 64 runs. In 455 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs. Harper has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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