Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Marlins On July 28

Harper is hitting for a .252 BA, .359 OBP and .491 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 64 runs. In 451 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs (19th in MLB). Harper has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (10-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season.

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