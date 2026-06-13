FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Brewers On June 13

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Harper has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .264 BA, .372 OBP and .510 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan (3-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News