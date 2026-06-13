Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Brewers On June 13

Harper is hitting for a .264 BA, .372 OBP and .510 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan (3-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

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