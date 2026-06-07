Bryce Elder And Braves Play Pirates On June 7

Elder is 5-3 with a 2.63 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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