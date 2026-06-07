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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Play Pirates On June 7

Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Elder has -140 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Elder is 5-3 with a 2.63 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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