Bryce Elder And Braves Face Padres On July 20

Elder is 5-6 with a 4.12 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday, July 9 when he threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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