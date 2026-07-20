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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Face Padres On July 20

Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, on Monday, July 20 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Elder has -138 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Elder is 5-6 with a 4.12 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday, July 9 when he threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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