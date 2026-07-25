Bryce Elder And Braves Face Orioles On July 25

Elder is 6-6 with a 4.06 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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