Bryce Elder And Braves Face Orioles On July 25
Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Elder has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Elder is 6-6 with a 4.06 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.