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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On July 31

Bryce Elder will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, on Friday, July 31 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Elder has +102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Elder is 6-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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