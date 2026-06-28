Bryce Elder And Braves Play Giants On June 28
Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Elder is 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.