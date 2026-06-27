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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Face Giants On June 27

Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Elder has +120 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Elder is 5-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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