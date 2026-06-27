Bryce Elder And Braves Face Giants On June 27

Elder is 5-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.