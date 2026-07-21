Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Yankees On July 21

Reynolds is hitting for a .282 BA, .399 OBP and .474 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.03 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

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