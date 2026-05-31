Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Twins On May 31

Reynolds is hitting for a .280 BA, .403 OBP and .444 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 37 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 38 runs (14th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 2 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews (1-2 with a 2.37 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.

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