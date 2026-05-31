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Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates • #10 LF

Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Twins On May 31

Bryan Reynolds and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Reynolds is hitting for a .280 BA, .403 OBP and .444 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 37 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 38 runs (14th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 2 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews (1-2 with a 2.37 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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