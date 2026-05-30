Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Twins On May 30

Reynolds is hitting for a .273 BA, .395 OBP and .439 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 36 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 37 runs (14th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded four steals on four attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (6-2 with a 3.92 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.

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