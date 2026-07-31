Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Reds On July 31

Reynolds is hitting for a .267 BA, .381 OBP and .454 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 74 runs. In 478 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Hunter Greene (2-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 7.06 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

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