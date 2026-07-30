Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Reds On July 30

Reynolds is hitting for a .270 BA, .384 OBP and .458 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 74 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Diamondbacks.

Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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