FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates • #10 LF

Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Reds On July 30

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Reynolds is hitting for a .270 BA, .384 OBP and .458 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 74 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Diamondbacks.

Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Reynolds

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News