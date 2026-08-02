Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Reds On Aug. 2

Reynolds is hitting for a .268 BA, .381 OBP and .451 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 75 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 62 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (12-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 21st start of the season. He has a 2.40 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.

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