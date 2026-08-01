Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Reds On Aug. 1

Reynolds is hitting for a .268 BA, .381 OBP and .453 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 75 runs. In 483 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.85 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

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