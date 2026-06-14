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Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates • #10 LF

Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Marlins On June 14

Bryan Reynolds and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Reynolds is hitting for a .265 BA, .386 OBP and .423 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 45 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 41 runs. Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Max Meyer (6-0) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Reynolds

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