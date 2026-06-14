Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Marlins On June 14

Reynolds is hitting for a .265 BA, .386 OBP and .423 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 45 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 41 runs. Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Max Meyer (6-0) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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