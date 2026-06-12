Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Marlins On June 12

Reynolds is hitting for a .265 BA, .389 OBP and .424 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 45 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 40 runs. Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (5-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 89 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.