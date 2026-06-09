Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Dodgers On June 9

Reynolds is hitting for a .263 BA, .391 OBP and .414 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 42 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 39 runs. Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Eric Lauer makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.74 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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