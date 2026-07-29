Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Diamondbacks On July 29

Reynolds is hitting for a .269 BA, .383 OBP and .459 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 74 runs. In 470 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (9-3) out to make his 22nd start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

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