Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Diamondbacks On July 28

Reynolds is hitting for a .269 BA, .381 OBP and .454 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 72 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 60 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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