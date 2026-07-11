Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Brewers On July 11

Reynolds is hitting for a .281 BA, .395 OBP and .477 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .872, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Braves.

The Brewers are sending Shane Drohan (4-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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