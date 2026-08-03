Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Brewers On Aug. 3

Reynolds is hitting for a .269 BA, .382 OBP and .450 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 75 runs. In 492 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Reynolds has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Brandon Sproat (3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.