Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Athletics On June 15

Reynolds is hitting for a .270 BA, .392 OBP and .441 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 46 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 42 runs. Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

J.T. Ginn gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.