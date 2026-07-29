Bryan De La Cruz And Phillies Face Marlins On July 29
Bryan De La Cruz and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 12:10 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +750 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
De La Cruz had a .191 BA, .240 OBP and .213 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .453 and he scored one run. In 50 plate appearances, he hit no home runs and drove in no runs. De La Cruz recorded one steal on one attempt. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Ryan Gusto (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.