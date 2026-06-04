Brooks Lee And Twins Take On Royals On June 4
Brooks Lee and the Minnesota Twins will face the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lee has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
Lee is hitting for a .252 BA, .307 OBP and .419 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 26 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 35 runs. Lee has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.
Seth Lugo (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.55 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.