Brice Matthews And Astros Face Pirates On June 2

Matthews is hitting for a .204 BA, .260 OBP and .331 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored 14 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.85 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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