Brett Baty And Mets Take On Marlins On Aug. 1

Baty is hitting for a .220 BA, .292 OBP and .324 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 40 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

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