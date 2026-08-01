FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brett Baty
New York Mets

Brett Baty

New York Mets • #7 3B

Brett Baty And Mets Take On Marlins On Aug. 1

Brett Baty and the New York Mets will square off against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Baty has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Baty is hitting for a .220 BA, .292 OBP and .324 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 40 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brett Baty

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News