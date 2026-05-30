Brent Rooker And Athletics Square Off Against Yankees On May 30

Rooker is hitting for a .190 BA, .275 OBP and .347 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored 13 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.