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Brent Rooker
Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker

Oakland Athletics • #25 RF

Brent Rooker And Athletics Face Royals On April 28

Brent Rooker and his Athletics will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rooker has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Rooker is hitting for a .133 BA, .241 OBP and .267 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .507 and he has scored five runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Kris Bubic gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brent Rooker

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