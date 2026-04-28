Brent Rooker And Athletics Face Royals On April 28

Rooker is hitting for a .133 BA, .241 OBP and .267 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .507 and he has scored five runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Kris Bubic gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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