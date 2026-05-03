Brent Rooker And Athletics Play Guardians On May 3

Rooker is hitting for a .159 BA, .236 OBP and .302 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .538 and he has scored seven runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.73 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

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