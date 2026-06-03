Brent Rooker And Athletics Play Cubs On June 3

Rooker is hitting for a .195 BA, .278 OBP and .365 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored 16 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Colin Rea (5-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

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