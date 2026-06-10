Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Brewers On June 10

Rooker is hitting for a .200 BA, .281 OBP and .389 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 20 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Brandon Sproat (1-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.17 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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