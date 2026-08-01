Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Face Reds On Aug. 1

Ashcraft is 10-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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