Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Face Marlins On June 12

Ashcraft is 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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