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Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Face Marlins On June 12

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, on Friday, June 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has -128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

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