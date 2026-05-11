Brandon Young And Orioles Face Yankees On May 11

Young is 3-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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