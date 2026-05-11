Brandon Young And Orioles Face Yankees On May 11
Brandon Young will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, May 11 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Young has +126 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Young is 3-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.