Brandon Young And Orioles Square Off Against Phillies On July 31

Young is 8-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.