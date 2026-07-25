Brandon Young And Orioles Square Off Against Braves On July 25

Young is 8-2 with a 3.25 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.