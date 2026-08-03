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Brandon Sproat
Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Sproat

Milwaukee Brewers • #23 SP

Brandon Sproat And Brewers Face Pirates On Aug. 3

Brandon Sproat will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Sproat has +102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Sproat is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Sproat

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