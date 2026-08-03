Brandon Sproat And Brewers Face Pirates On Aug. 3

Sproat is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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