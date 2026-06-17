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Brandon Sproat
Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Sproat

Milwaukee Brewers • #23 SP

Brandon Sproat And Brewers Face Guardians On June 17

Brandon Sproat will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Field, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Sproat has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sproat is 1-4 with a 5.70 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Sproat

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