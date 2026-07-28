Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Take On Pirates On July 28

Pfaadt is 5-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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