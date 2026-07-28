Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Take On Pirates On July 28
Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Pfaadt has -162 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Pfaadt is 5-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.