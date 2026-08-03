Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Face Padres On Aug. 3

Pfaadt is 5-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up six hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.