Brandon Pfaadt And Diamondbacks Face Padres On Aug. 3
Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Pfaadt has +134 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Pfaadt is 5-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up six hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.